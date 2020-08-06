Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) is sponsoring his 8th Annual Summer Blood Drive, in conjunction with the New York Blood Center today, Aug. 6, from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Bay Terrace Shopping Center at 212-51 26 Ave.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an urgent need for blood donors,” said Braunstein. “Each blood donation saves up to 3 lives, so I hope you will take the time to share this lifesaving gift.”
All donors must wear a mask or other face covering and will have their temperature taken and must be 14 days symptom-free if recovered from COVID-19. Donors may not donate if they have had a positive diagnostic test or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days or if they are currently on self-quarantine restrictions.
Donations will be by appointment only and can be made at tinyurl.com/ braunsteinblooddrive, or through Braunstein’s office by phone at (718) 357-3588 or by email at braunsteine@nyassembly.gov. For medical questions concerning blood donations, call 1 (800) 688-0900.
