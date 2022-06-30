The Departments of Design and Construction and Transportation recently finished work along Little Neck Bay in Douglas Manor to stabilize the section of Shore Road that runs from Bayview Avenue to West Drive. The $4.9 million project, which was unveiled at an official ceremony last Thursday, was completed at $700,000 under budget.
According to the DDC, the roadway was in a precarious state after the nor’easter of spring 2018. The embankment, timber walls and pathway at the bottom of the embankment all had partially collapsed, leaving what remained vulnerable to additional damage during future storms.
Work on the new stabilization system began in June 2021, and produced a number of improvements. The walkway below the embankment was restored, and is far more inviting than it was even before the 2018 nor’easter. The DDC developed its own design in-house for the embankment itself: In addition to using stone, as is typical, the agency chose to fill gabion baskets (700 cubic yards of it, to be exact) with stone to help keep that stone in place, a solution which DDC Commissioner Thomas Foley described as “efficient yet aesthetically pleasing.”
Beyond the surface-level upgrades, steel sheets and 40-foot-deep soldier piles were installed to help support the street; more than 900 square feet of roadway was restored.
Numerous area elected officials and civic leaders attended last week’s ceremony, including Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and Douglas Manor Association President Pia Thompson.
“We’re elated that the finished project came in on time and under budget,” Liu said in a prepared statement. “The restored walkway is a wonderful addition to our community that offers both a place for recreation and upgraded infrastructure that will protect against climate change well into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.