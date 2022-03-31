Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) introduced a bill last Thursday that would require those boroughs lacking a family intake center — which homeless families are required to visit before being placed in a shelter — to each have one within the next two years. The Bronx is the only borough that currently has one.
“It’s very hard to get the service that you’re entitled to. That’s what it’s supposed to be for — it’s really for families and these situations,” Ung told the Chronicle. “But what’s the point of having it if it’s only in one borough?”
Ung was clear that what she is proposing is not a shelter: Whereas a shelter is a place where the homeless may be housed, a family intake center is a place that accepts applications for families to later be placed in a shelter or similar housing facility. Those seeking housing visit an intake center on a single day, although some cases warrant returning for another appointment.
Ung said that she realized the need for such a center while examining the proposal for a transitional housing facility on College Point Boulevard in Flushing, which Asian Americans for Equality put forth in December. The councilmember recently sent a letter to the Department of Homelessness Services requesting more information about that proposal. The plan was met with much opposition from Community Board 7 at both its December and January meetings. Ung was to have held a meeting about the proposal Wednesday evening.
And while those in attendance had a variety of reasons for their opposition, one concern that was consistent was whether the proposed facility would effectively serve families. How families might gain access to those facilities, however, was another question.
“Somebody pointed out to me that, if the priority is for families in the district, it’s very hard for families in this district to be able to get into those shelters,” she explained.
Not only is it simply inconvenient for those in District 20 to go to the Bronx for intake, Ung noted that for many of her constituents, language barriers might prove an issue. On top of that, she hoped that adding more intake centers across the city would allow for the homeless to be placed in shelters faster.
Ung also said that a new building would not need to be built to house a facility: “The infrastructure is really there, it’s just about having the people, you know, there to do the intake, and also obviously making sure the environment is safe.”
