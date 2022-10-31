Homecare patients, SEIU 1199 homecare workers, union representatives and disability activists gathered in Downtown Flushing Friday as Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) called on state lawmakers to end 24-hour shifts and provide funding to split them into two, 12-hour shifts.
“Despite being on the job for 24 hours, these hardworking caregivers are just paid for 13 hours of work, because it’s assumed they get eight hours of sleep, and three hours for meals,” Ung said. “So, we all know that’s not true.”
Under state law, should that allotted time be interrupted, employers must pay homecare workers the full 24-hours’ worth of wages. As documented in an extensive report published by the office of Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) in January, many homecare workers employed by the Chinese American Planning Council (which accounts for a significant contingent of Flushing-based caregivers) have attempted to get the necessary compensation for that overtime work. That fight has taken the form of numerous court cases over the course of roughly two decades.
“For nearly 20 years, 1199 homecare workers and advocates for people who rely on this care have been asking state lawmakers to allocate the necessary funding to pay for to 12 hour shifts,” Ung said. “So far, Albany has refused to.”
Indeed, some state lawmakers’ attempt to end 24-hour shifts, A3145A/S359A, has stalled at the state level for some time. Both the Senate and Assembly versions of the bill have been stuck in committee since January; legislation introduced during the 2019-20 term met a similar end.
In light of that, Councilmember Christopher Marte (D-Manhattan) introduced similar legislation at the city level earlier this year. Though the bill, Int. 175, has widespread support from the Council, with more than half of its members signing on as co-sponsors, during a hearing held by the Committee on Civil Service and Labor on Sept. 6, many speakers raised doubts about whether the issue can be solved at the municipal level, as it is the state that provides the necessary Medicaid funding for homecare.
That sentiment dominated discussion Friday.
“That bill would jeopardize people who are already receiving services because they are authorized by state and city agencies using state guidelines,” said Jose Hernandez, a community organizer for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State. His disability requires him to use a wheelchair and to receive assistance from homecare aides.
“So we’re all in agreement that the 24-hour rule should end. But it needs to be done the right way, using state bills like [Assemblymember Harvey] Epstein’s bill, to make sure that everyone is protected, including people with disabilities and the homecare workers that need this support as well.”
Ung, who is not a co-sponsor of Int. 175, concurred. “We all agree: No one should be working 24 hours straight. That’s unfair to the homecare aides, it’s unfair to people receiving the services,” she said. “However, there is a way that can be done properly — which I think Jose said very well. There needs to be funding for that, and the funding does come from the state level.” Ung pledged to head up to Albany during next year’s budget season to fight for that funding; her office estimates that $950 million would be necessary.
While that elicited cheers from homecare aides in attendance, activists and homecare workers with the Flushing Workers Center were not impressed.
“What a shame that CM Ung continues to push for racist violence against women in our community as well as the racism faced by those who need 24-hour care, by echoing employers and employer union 1199 that the violence of 24-hour workday cannot end unless they are given more money,” Sarah Ahn, a spokesperson for Flushing Workers Center, wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “The fact remains laws meant to protect workers and patients are violated left and right. It seems CM Ung encourages agencies to violate the law even more.”
By “racist violence against women,” Ahn said she meant that supporting additional funding for employers who have systemically denied workers — many of whom are Asian women or immigrant women of color — of their wages is perpetuate a racist system.
Flushing Workers Center has repeatedly called on Ung to support Int. 175, as it rejects the notion that splitting 24-hour shifts into two separate ones could lead to a loss of care. Its attempts to meet with the councilmember about the issue have been unsuccessful. The group is holding a rally in response to Ung’s event on Monday, during which members will call for her resignation.
