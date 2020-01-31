  • January 31, 2020
30 under 30

30 under 30

Entrepreneurial resident of the Tech Incubator at Queens College Sascha Eder has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Enterprise Technology 2020 list.

Eder is co-founder of NewtonX, an artificial intelligence-powered knowledge search engine that matches clients to the world’s leading investors, consultants and technology experts, identifying and contacting up to 80,000 relevant professionals in a day.

“Sascha immersed himself deeply in campus and community life by sharing his specialized knowledge with aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Queens College Interim President William Tramontano.

QueensChronicle.com

