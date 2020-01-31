Entrepreneurial resident of the Tech Incubator at Queens College Sascha Eder has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Enterprise Technology 2020 list.
Eder is co-founder of NewtonX, an artificial intelligence-powered knowledge search engine that matches clients to the world’s leading investors, consultants and technology experts, identifying and contacting up to 80,000 relevant professionals in a day.
“Sascha immersed himself deeply in campus and community life by sharing his specialized knowledge with aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Queens College Interim President William Tramontano.
