After rain forced a one-week delay, the Udalls Cove Preservation Committee’s 54th annual cleanup was in full swing last Saturday morning as roughly 65 volunteers, seen above, decided to get outside and lend a helping hand.
Among them were state Sen. Toby Stavisky and Assemblyman Ed Braunstein.
Though he could not say for sure just how many bags of trash the group collected throughout the morning, UCPC President Walter Mudgan said they filled an entire 30-cubic-yard container to the brim, seen at top.
In addition to aluminum cans, food wrappers and the like, Mugdan said volunteers cleared large blocks of plastic foam, corroded metal and an old bike frame from the wetland, among other items.
