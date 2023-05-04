While the rain may have delayed the event by a week, the weather should not put a damper on the Udall’s Cove Preservation Committee’s 54th Annual Cleanup, which has been rescheduled for this Saturday, May 6.
Starting at 10 a.m., volunteers will lend a hand in clearing garbage and littered items from the Udall’s Cove shoreline, woodlands and wetlands.
Attendees should meet next to Aurora Pond, on Sandhill Road, west of the Little Neck Long Island Rail Road station.
And though volunteers will figuratively get their hands dirty, literally, they will not — work gloves and trash bags will be provided. It is highly recommended that participants wear sturdy shoes or boots, as well as sunscreen and bug spray.
As a “thank you” for a couple hours of hard work, the cleanup will conclude with a free picnic lunch at Douglas Manor’s Memorial Field for the first time since before the pandemic. Lunch will be provided starting at 12 p.m.
For additional information, visit udallscove.org/annual-cleanup.
— Sophie Krichevsky
