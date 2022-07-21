Two young men were stabbed outside Hatfields in Bayside early Saturday morning, one sustaining lacerations to the stomach and the other to his shoulder. According to the NYPD’s press office, the two young men, ages 20 and 22, are both in stable condition.
Capt. John Portalatin, the commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, told the Chronicle that at approximately 4:45 a.m., the two victims were standing outside Hatfields, located at 40-05 Bell Blvd. The older of the two was talking to a young woman when a Honda Accord pulled up in front of the restaurant. The driver, whom the NYPD described as a Hispanic man at approximately 5 feet, 7 inches and 200 pounds, got out of the car and stabbed the man in the shoulder.
When the perpetrator attempted to stab the 22-year-old again, his friend stepped in front of him and was stabbed in the stomach. The perpetrator fled the scene in his car and is still at large.
The two victims, both of whom are from Long Island, proceeded to attempt to drive themselves to the hospital, Portalatin said. They took the Clearview Expressway toward the Long Island Expressway, but encountered traffic before they reached exit 27, at which point a 911 call was made and the victims were brought to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Later, Portalatin said, officers returned to the scene, and found neither the car in question nor the woman the victim had been speaking with.
Though the motive has yet to be determined, Portalatin said the working theory is that the woman the victim spoke with had a relationship with the perpetrator.
“Might be a possible ex-boyfriend, jealous boyfriend, that saw that and just went and stabbed out of rage,” he told the Chronicle.
He added that there is no evidence to support the theory at this point. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the investigation is still ongoing.
This comes at a time when crime has increased in the 111th Precinct, which has long been among the safest in the borough, and even the city.
