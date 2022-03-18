Two 23-year-old men have been charged with sex trafficking two teenage girls — one of them just 13 — between November 2021 and last month, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.
Though acting independently of each other, the defendants, Mario Serrano of Fresh Meadows and Shaquille Lopez of Corona, allegedly trafficked the same two girls, the other of whom was 16.
“These two defendants allegedly offered the girls sex in online advertisements and then lined their own pockets with the cash the two teens were paid to have sex,” Katz said in a statement announcing their indictment and arraignment.
Serrano and Lopez were both charged with sex trafficking of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and promoting prostitution in the first, second and third degree, a press release from the DA’s office says.
Serrano and Lopez allegedly drove the victims to numerous hotels and booked rooms for them, where the girls were left to have sex for money with customers. The 16-year-old would collect the proceeds and give them to the defendants. Lopez, the DA’s office says, is her ex-boyfriend.
On Feb. 2, the same routine ensued: Lopez allegedly drove them to the Flushing Hotel at 36-38 Main St., paid for a room and left the victims there to have sex with male customers in exchange for money.
The next day, the DA said, an undercover police officer responded to an online ad for the two teens. He then went to the hotel, where he made a verbal agreement with the 13-year-old. Other officers then rescued the victims from the hotel room.
The DA’s office declined to comment on whether the victims are receiving any kind of treatment or counseling.
Serrano and Lopez are set to return to court April 4. In the meantime, both are being held at Rikers Island; while Serrano’s bail is $500,000, Lopez was denied bail. Both face up to 25 years in prison.
