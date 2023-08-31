Two Queens men died early last Thursday morning after one drove head on into the other while going the wrong way on the Whitestone Expressway, the NYPD’s Highway District Investigation Squad said.
Just after 2:15 a.m. last Thursday, Briarwood resident Joseph Pulido was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot northbound on the southbound side of the Whitestone Expressway. Meanwhile, Francisco Cureno of Corona was driving a 2016 Honda HR-V southbound. Pulido’s car then hit Cureno’s car head-on in the right southbound lane near Ulmer Street in College Point.
Cureno, 45, was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining severe trauma to his body. Pulido also had been severely injured, and was transferred to NewYork- Presbyterian Hospital Queens, along with the two passengers in his car, both of whom had non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition. Pulido succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
— Sophie Krichevsky
