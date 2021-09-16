Two people died in separate vehicular collisions in Queens on Sept. 11.
One of the victims was a 19-year-old who had been driving a dirt bike on the Long Island Expressway near Woodhaven Boulevard at 5:15 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an alleged drunk driver.
After hitting the teen and his friend, who has driving a moped, Jorge Serrano fled the scene, police said. Officers later found the sedan in Ridgewood, and charged Serrano with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, driving with a high blood alcohol content and a license violation.
The victims were taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, where the teen was pronounced dead and his friend was listed in stable condition.
A few hours later, a 56-year-old man driving a motorcycle died on the Grand Central Parkway near 188th Street after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to police. Hussein Abdelwahab of Roslyn, LI, then struck the guardrail and was ejected from his bike.
The men were two of six to die in New York City crashes over the weekend, Transportation Alternatives reported, adding that at least five others were injured.
The vehicular death toll has continued to rise, making 2021 the deadliest year on the road since 2013, the year before Mayor de Blasio instituted Vision Zero in New York City.
According to the city Department of Transportation, there have been 189 fatalities from Jan. 1 through Sept. 14. The toll is 26 percent higher than last year.
Almost half of those who died — about 46 percent — were pedestrians.
“From babies to teachers to police officers, no one is immune to the dangers of a city that continues to prioritize the convenience of drivers over saving human lives,” Danny Harris, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives, said in a statement. “New Yorkers don’t need any more statements, empty promises or go-nowhere task forces — we need immediate action to save lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.