In a year of unpredictability, the Friends of Francis Lewis Park has been one constant.
Park goers can find the group scooping litter from the Whitestone park’s lawn and along the East River shoreline on any given Sunday at 7:30 a.m.
“Covid has been a dark, dark time and our neighbors were suffering. It was really, really hard, so we created a little oasis in the city in that little corner of northeast Queens. And we’re really, really proud of that,” said Dorian Mecir, the group’s co-president.
The first week of June will mark one year of consistent weekend cleanups, a feat that was inspired by the pandemic.
The city Parks Department’s budget was slashed by about $84 million last year, leaving thousands of seasonal workers without jobs. The reduction in staff was coupled with an increase in recreational use, as neighbors flocked to the parks to escape indoor confinement. The combination resulted in mounds of litter throughout green spaces without anyone to pick it up.
So the Friends of Francis Lewis Park decided to step up.
The group transformed its monthly litter cleanups to three-day weekend cleanups. At first, the parks needed the Saturday, Sunday and Monday care. After a few months, the group was able to fall back to just one day a week. They powered through the winter and continued their work even in the freezing weather. Now that warmer days have arrived and park patronage is going back up, they’re considering two-day weekends again.
“We’ll have that occasional person who comes by and says, ‘We have taxes for this!’” Mecir said. “We’re proud to support the Parks Department. And nothing makes us happier than people enjoying our park.”
Parks was grateful for the help. The agency supplied the volunteers with masks and gloves and shared its tools. Friends of Francis Lewis Park was also awarded a grant from Partnerships for Parks, which the group put toward purchasing a lockbox to keep their tools inside.
Although the numbers fluctuate week to week, the steady crew stands at 12 members, half of whom are teenagers. They started volunteering to log in service hours for confirmation or the National Honor Society, but loved the work and stayed on well beyond their time requirement.
“It started off [for school] and I actually grew a liking to it as I learned more about it and more about my community. It’s become more of a hobby,” said Didi Diallo, a junior at St. Francis Prep. Diallo began volunteering in November and plans to stick around as long as the group continues the consistent work. “I realized someone has to do it. What else am I doing on a Sunday morning.”
Even through the taxing weekly work, the group has kept fun as part of its mission. Friends of Francis Lewis Park has hosted tree plantings, an Easter egg hunt, arts and craft workshops, yoga classes and more.
City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) recognized the volunteers’ unyielding commitment to their neighborhood May 12, and presented them with citations at their Arbor Day celebration.
