Are the final falling leaves of autumn piling up on your lawn and sidewalk? Don’t just throw them in the trash — turn them into compost!
The Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park is hosting a “Turn Over a New Leaf” event on Dec. 19 where it will be giving demonstrations on how to convert leaves into compost.
Composting with leaves can be done indoors or outdoors.
And if you don’t have enough at home, the alliance is providing two bags filled with leaves to every participant that signs up to take home to start their own composting project.
The event will take place in front of the New York State Pavilion, or 14 United Nations Ave., Corona.
Registration is required. Each group can sign up for a half-hour time slot between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For more information on the event, email danny.miller@parks.nyc.gov.
To register, visit allianceforfmcp.org/events.
Participants are required to wear masks and be socially distant.
