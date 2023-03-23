The Tuesday Morning Music Club in Douglaston is slated to host its next show on March 28, starting at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of Douglaston.
As part of next week’s program, club member and pianist Hiroko Dutton will play works exclusively by Frédéric Chopin. Showgoers will also have the opportunity to hear the music of Franz Doppler.
That performance will star guest flutist Claudia Beeby and TMMC regulars flutist Jerene Weitman and pianist Aglaia Messina.
Admission to the show is free and open to the public. For more information, visit tuesdaymorningmusicclub.weebly.com.
