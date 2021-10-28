Whitestone is getting into the Halloween spirit.
The We Love Whitestone Civic Association is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The event will take place at Harpell Chemist’s parking lot, located at 12-65 150 St.
The event is free. Prizes will be given out to youngsters, though the categories have not yet been revealed.
Participants are asked to fill their trunks with festive Halloween decorations, whether scary or not, and hand out candy to the trunk-or-treaters.
The goal of the event is to allow the children to safely trick-or-treat and meet other youngsters in their community.
All members of the public are encouraged to participate.
Participants with a vehicle should decorate according to a theme, and arrive at 2 p.m. to begin setting up the car. They are asked to bring their own candy.
Those interested in participating in distributing treats should reach out to the civic at WhitestoneTrunkOrTreat@gmail.com.
