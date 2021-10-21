The NYPD is getting spooky this weekend.
The 107th Precinct’s Youth Community Officers and Community Affairs units will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat in the upper parking lot at Cunningham Park Oct. 23.
The event is a first for the precinct.
Participants are asked to fill their trunks with festive Halloween decorations, whether scary or not, and hand out candy to the trunk-or-treaters.
The goal of the event is to allow the children to safely trick-or-treat and meet other youngsters in their community.
All members of the public are encouraged to participate.
The Saturday event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be free food, games, and activities. All are welcome to attend!
Those who are interested in participating, have any suggestions or are looking for further information can contact 107th Precinct Community Council President Carolann Foley at (718) 683-1707, or Community Affairs Officer Kevin McCarthy at (718) 969-5974.
