Monsters and characters showed up in droves for the Bayside Historical Society’s 20th annual Totten Trot this Halloween.
The runners gathered at the starting line right in front of the BHS’s headquarters, top left. The course took them through Fort Totten, with a portion of the run sweeping along the waterfront of Little Bay Park, where Bandit, a border collie from Bayside, cheered them on.
Motorcyclists Tom Dulligan and Bruce Barnes led the racers along the 3.1-mile course throughout the two parks. The course began at, passed in front of and finished in front of the Castle, above, the BHS’s home. Volunteers wore T-shirts designed by a Bayside High School student, whose design was selected from 10 submissions.
Carol Marian, a BHS board member and long-time organizer of the Totten Trot, dressed in festive attire and used her powerful airhorn to encourage the runners as they passed by.
Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers also made an appearance at the Sunday fundraiser. Russel Augello, Joe Mantello, Chris Feehan, Mark Grubbs and Chip Marshall showed off their impressive gear, along with, out of range James Marsilia’s R2D2 unit, from the 501st Legion’s Empire City in Garrison, NY.
Vivian Colon and Jackie Martin, right, donned inflatable costumes for the run, while Zara and McKenzie Hardy wore matching chicken suits to cheer on dad Rob as he ran, also wearing a chicken onesie.
The BHS did not have the final amount of what it had raised by press time, but a spokesperson from the organization said it will all be used to fund its educational programming.
— Katherine Donlevy
