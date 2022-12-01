The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale will formally kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The event will feature music, entertainment, giveaways and a lot more. A certain jolly old elf from the North Pole also is scheduled to drop in for a visit and greet all revelers.
The mall is located at 8000 Cooper Ave.
Sponsors include Main Street Radiology, Spectrum, Broadway Stages and Ral-Bar Electric. More information is available online at shopatlaspark.com/holiday.
