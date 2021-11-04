Rapper Fetty Wap, whose songs dominated every radio station, bar and club in 2015, was arrested at Citi Field last Thursday on drug trafficking charges.
The New Jersey artist, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was at the stadium Oct. 25 as a performer for Rolling Loud, a three-day hip-hop festival.
He is accused of conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances along with five others.
According to a federal indictment, Fetty Wap and the others distributed more than 100 grams of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crash cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.
The men allegedly obtained the narcotics on the West Coast and used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the drugs across the country to Suffolk County, where they were stored. The drugs were then distributed to dealers and sold, the indictment said.
The indictment stated that Fetty Wap was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.
All the men except for the rap artist were also charged with carrying illegal firearms.
During an investigation into the six men, agents found $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9 mm handguns, a rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, a .40-caliber pistol and ammunition.
Fetty Wap was arraigned in U.S. Court for the Eastern District of New York Oct. 26, pleaded not guilty and was detained pending trial.
