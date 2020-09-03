For the 29th consecutive year, Queens College landed a spot in Princeton Review’s 2021 “Best Colleges” guide, the school announced Aug. 27.
The guide lists 386 top schools across the country for undergraduate education, and points to Queens College’s high-quality academics, affordability and diversity as high points. Queens College has appeared on the list every year since the Princeton Review was founded in 1992.
“For over 83 years, we have provided an unparalleled combination of equal access and opportunity for ambitious students — many of modest means — to advance toward successful and rewarding futures,” Queens College President Frank Wu said in the announcement.
