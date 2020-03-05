Orla Egan, a junior at The Mary Louis Academy, has committed to swim for Divison I Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, TMLA announced Feb. 19. An All-American, Egan will sign her National Letter of Intent as a senior. Egan received All-American honors after finishing in fourth place in the 500 yard freestyle in the New York State Championship meet. The award is given to the top 100 high school swimmers in the country based on time. Egan placed 66th in the nation for the event.
Egan, also a Scholastic All-American, said she chose Duquesne because she loves the team, their dynamics and the way each swimmer on the team feels as if she were part of a family.
