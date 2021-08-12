The Margaret Tietz Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held a special reception Aug. 4 inside its courtyard garden in honor of Queens Democratic City Council candidates who won their primary elections.
“We as a community facility for these many years wish them much success and look forward to working with each of them as we strive to provide the highest quality of care for the borough who is home to the largest number of seniors in the country,” Linda Spiegel, the center’s director of public affairs, told the Chronicle in an email.
The special ceremony celebrated Lynn Schulman, top left, Sandra Ung and Linda Lee, right, for their June primary wins. The center also recognized City Councilmember Jim Gennaro and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards for winning their primaries to hold onto their seats. Both representatives won special elections earlier this year.
Rep. Grace Meng, second from right at top, was also lauded during the ceremony for being a mentor to the up-and-coming politicians.
Margaret Tietz recently reopened its facility to visitors. Families are able to visit their loved ones in the residents’ room, though with some limitations: only two individuals can visit at a time, and within certain times throughout the day.
“We are hopeful that this significant accomplishment will be the beginning of more normal life for our residents,” said Spiegel.
— Katherine Donlevy
