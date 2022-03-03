MTA Bridges and Tunnels last weekend set up new Bronx-bound traffic patterns on the Throgs Neck Bridge as the agency initiated the fifth stage of its six-part project to replace the bridge’s deck. Work began last Saturday following a winter hiatus.
As with previous stages, there will be no additional loss of lane capacity during weekday rush hours due to a movable barrier that can allow three Bronx-bound lanes from 5 to 10 a.m., and three Queens-bound lanes from 2 to 10 p.m.
Bronx-bound drivers will have a divided highway, with two lanes open to the left of the construction zone and one lane open to the right during morning peak periods.
The MTA said as with all new traffic patterns, motorists should expect a period of adjustments and need to pay attention to posted signs. The traffic pattern is expected to be in effect through late spring.
The MTA said all work is being closely coordinated with needs and conditions on the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, which will remain available as an alternative to the Throgs Neck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.