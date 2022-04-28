Three teens were shot walking on 188th Street near 64th Avenue at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The three victims — a 14-year-old girl and two 18-year-old boys — were walking in a group of 10 to 12 other teenagers, Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan of the 107th Precinct estimated, when the shooter, who had been double parked on the block, approached the group. An argument ensued, and shots were fired at the teens. The 14-year-old was shot in the neck, one of the 18-year-olds in the right hip and the other in the right calf, Chan said.
According to the NYPD press office, the girl is stable but critical and the two boys are stable. Chan, the precinct’s commander, said all are expected to survive.
Wednesday’s incident comes amid a recent uptick in crime in northeastern Queens — generally among the safer parts of the borough. In late March, northeast Queens saw two shooting incidents within the span of a week: one outside a party at a foreclosed house in Bayside, which squatters had been renting out on Airbnb, the other near Cardozo High School, and just days later. The latter involved at least three Cardozo students. On April 16, a woman was robbed and assaulted in the parking lot of the Oakland Gardens Key Food. The shooting Wednesday is the second the 107th Precinct has had this year; it had five all of last year.
At this time, little is known about the perpetrator. Chan said that his age is not known and that he fled the scene in a gray BMW; the motive is unknown. It is also unclear whether the teens who were shot are the same ones who argued with the shooter, nor if the group were all walking together, or if they just happened to be in the same place at the same time.
“It’s still early,” Chan said. “We’re trying to do our interviews, trying to, obviously, interview everyone that was there.”
Both Chan and Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), however, were able to confirm that two of the victims — the 14-year-old and one of the 18-year-olds — attend Francis Lewis High School, a 12-minute walk from the scene.
Thursday afternoon, two school safety vehicles were parked outside the main entrance on Utopia Parkway, and students could be seen lined up outside the school; Rozic said that was because their bags were being searched as they entered the building.
Rozic, Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) issued a joint statement on the incident late Wednesday evening. In addition to wishing the victims a speedy recovery and thanking the first responders on the scene, the group emphasized the need to take on gun violence.
“Given recent events including shootings and assaults in neighboring communities, we understand the growing concerns about public safety in Northeast Queens and are calling for a renewed commitment from all levels of government to tackle the rising gun violence across New York City,” the statement reads.
Asked for specifics, Rozic told the Chronicle that for her, it’s a two-pronged approach: getting ghost guns off the streets and “common-sense reforms” to bail laws.
“Local law enforcement officials have warned of a frightening increase in ghost guns being used in violent crime,” she said, adding that she helped pass legislation to ban the sale and possession of ghost guns last year.
As for bail reform, Rozic said that some of the legislation in the recently passed state budget is applicable. “We’ve given judges more discretion to set bail for repeat offenders and defendants who are charged with certain violent and/or gun-related crimes. We’ve lowered the threshold for gun trafficking offenses and imposed stricter regulations on gun crimes,” she said. “We have also allowed courts to consider violated orders of protection, history of gun use, and harm caused to the alleged victim when setting bail moving forward.”
Chan said at this point, it is unknown whether a ghost gun was used.
