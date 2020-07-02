Police are looking for a co-ed team of burglars who forcibly entered a Kew Gardens Hills home on June 19.
The thieves broke into the residence, near 77th Avenue and 153rd Street, just past 11 p.m. The two males removed jewelry and miscellaneous items, while the female individual acted as a lookout. They fled in an unknown direction after hearing the owner return.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.
