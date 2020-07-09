Flushing Town Hall has received a donation of 5,000 protective face masks from longtime supporter and friend of the Hall, Pauline Huang, second from left, who worked with the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America and the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of New York to source the masks from abroad.
TCCNY Board members Jeffrey Hsu, left, Timothy Chung, third from left, and George Hu, third from right, along with President of TCCNY Joey Chiang, fourth from left, joined Deputy Director at Flushing Town Hall Sami Abu Shumays, Jack Huang and Emily Lin to celebrate the donation on July 7.
Flushing Town Hall remains temporarily closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but will reopen again once it is permitted and safe to do so, which at this time is undetermined.
