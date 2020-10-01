The 109th Precinct said goodbye Sept. 21 to Deputy Inspector Keith Shine, who served as the commanding officer for over two years, and welcomed in his place Capt. John O’Connell, a former professional basketball player with an NYPD family legacy.
“I’ve been in so many different cultures and countries. It’s helped me to learn how to be part of a community and a society,” O’Connell said of his days as a professional player for the British Basketball League’s London Lions, a history he believes gives him a leg up for working in the diverse community the 109 encompasses. “It’s something I embrace and look forward to.”
A 15-year veteran of the NYPD, O’Connell enters the position with experience as a commanding officer already under his belt. He served as the head of the 9th Precinct in the East Village for over two years, and previously clocked in time across five other precincts, mostly throughout Manhattan. The 109th will mark O’Connell’s first stop in Queens throughout his tenure on the force.
“I look forward to meeting so many different cultures and engage in community outreach, to learn from them, to learn how they want to be policed, what makes them comfortable, what kind of outreaches they want,” O’Connell said.
The new CO comes from an NYPD family as well — his mother, Virginia O’Connell, was one of the first women to join the force after the Police Women’s Bureau merged with the NYPD in 1966, and his father, John O’Connell Sr., was a detective on the Queens Homicide Task Force. His grandfather, Michael Lonergan, served on the force until his retirement in 1974 as chief of operations, the highest-ranking uniformed member of the NYPD.
With a wealth of experience and history with the department, O’Connell looks forward to continuing Shine’s emphasis on community connection. Shine, who had served as the 109’s CO since August 2018, has moved on to the Transit Bureau Bronx/Queens to continue his two-decade career.
“I think what I hope to see is consistent outreach regardless,” O’Connell said. “Utilizing community contacts, using city officials, getting information out — I did a good job with that as a CO and I want to take that with me.”
The neighborhoods that make up the 109th have a wealth of civic associations and community leadership groups that O’Connell hopes to work with to address quality-of-life concerns in addition to the precinct’s rise in crime.
While overall crime in the 9th Precinct saw a steady decline under O’Connell’s supervision, the 109 has seen a 3.7 percent surge in overall year-to-date crimes compared to the previous year. While rape and felony assaults have dropped significantly, auto thefts, which have plagued the command and its neighbors for months, jumped by over 77 percent during the same time frame.
“My philosophy on addressing crime is omnipresence with education,” O’Connell said, stating that he’d position officers in areas with higher crime to either prevent one or already be there when it happens in addition to educating the community on preventative tips, such as never leaving keys in the ignition while popping into a store. “We’re trying to educate people as much as we can.”
O’Connell said that the suspended community council meetings could resume as soon as this month, and looks forward to getting to know the community.
