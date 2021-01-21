Despite its neighborhoods having a 9.2 percent average positivity rate, there are no Covid-19 vaccination sites in the northeast corner of Queens.
There are 24 city-run sites scattered throughout the borough, four of which are clumped together in Flushing and another, the megasite at Citi Field, will open in Flushing sometime next week. There are none east of Union Street in Flushing or north of 82nd Street in Jamaica, and area officials are asking Mayor de Blasio to expand vaccine accessibility to those who can’t easily travel to other sites.
“This absence of vaccination sites makes it exponentially burdensome for high-risk seniors in our districts. Our constituents in Northeast Queens need a vaccination site that is more accessible to them than what is currently being offered,” the officials wrote on Jan. 12.
The letter was signed by City Councilmembers Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and Peter Koo (D-Flushing), state Assemblymembers Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside).
The officials argued that, though plentiful in nearby Flushing, the sites are out of reach for many seniors, especially when travel options are limited.
“While we understand that vaccine supply is limited and more locations are slated to open in the coming weeks, it is critical that we get sites up and running to ensure ease of access as the vaccination rollout continues,” the officials wrote.
The representatives argued that seniors are disproportionately affected. Those over the age of 75, who report the second-highest positivity testing rate of all age groups according to city data, were not given vaccine priority. Eligibility expanded to seniors over 65 and a slew of essential workers just one day after seniors over 75 were allowed to get their shots. Combined with limited accessibility to vaccination sites, as well as their struggle to find available appointments in a “severely overwhelmed” system, the seniors are at risk of being left behind, the northeast officials said.
De Blasio previously said that sites specifically for seniors would continue to open across the city as time progresses. On Jan. 14, he announced that three New York City Housing Authority locations would serve as testing sites for residents over the age of 65, but none were opened in Queens.
The mayor and his staff did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.