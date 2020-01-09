The 111th Precinct welcomes new boss

Deputy Inspector John Hall has handed the reins of the 111th Precinct over to its new commanding officer, Capt. John Portalatin.

“All good things have to come to end,” said Hall at the precinct’s Jan. 7 community council meeting. “It was an honor. It was a privilege working for the 111. This is a great neighborhood, and you have great cops here. I couldn’t be prouder to have served here and I thank you for your support during my tenure.”

As part of a promotion, Hall will be transferred to the Office of Crime Control Strategies, where he will work on a multitude of issues, one of which he mentioned would be bail reform.

“This place is safe because of this man right here,” said Portalatin. “You guys had a great inspector, a great leader, and I’m happy to fill his shoes and do my best to follow his footsteps.”

Councilmembers Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) attended the meeting to extend their congratulations and appreciation for Hall’s dedication, and they presented him with certificates of appreciation from their respective offices.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” said Liu. “We can’t thank Inspector Hall enough for the work he has done.”

Portalatin boasts 18 years with the NYPD, starting in the 110th Precinct in Corona handling patrol as an anti-crime officer. He worked as a sergeant in the 73rd Precinct before moving to the 103rd, where he, as an impact officer, trained more than 80 rookies over the span of two years. He briefly worked as a captain in the 111th for just two days in 2016.

“I loved this command, I was so happy,” said Portalatin. “I don’t know what happened! They said this guy is too happy, get him out of here.”

Portalatin worked as the executive officer in Maspeth’s 104th Precinct and back in his original Corona precinct. Portalatin made his way to the 109th as a captain, which would be his last stop before joining the 111th.

“I learned so much there,” he said. “I’ll bring that knowledge here. I promise you we won’t miss a beat in fighting crime, especially with the staff I inherited.”