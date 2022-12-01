Douglaston’s own St. Anastasia Knights of Columbus Council 5911 hosted a blood drive on Nov. 20 at the St. Anastasia Parish.
Council Grand Knight Frederick Bedell Jr., left, said the drive was a successful one.
With some help from the parish’s own Boy Scout Troop 153, the Knights garnered 46 pints of blood, which Bedell noted is “the gift of life,” during the event.
Among the donors was Scott Winters, who is seen here making his contribution to the drive. He was joined by Daniel Garcia, center, and Giuseppe Petruso, Bedell’s co-chairman and chancellor of the council.
— Sophie Krichevsky
