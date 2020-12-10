The Queens Museum will be screening “The Lost Spirits,” a documentary that follows the lives of a Native American tribe that continues to fight for their rights, on Dec. 13.
The event, “The Lost Spirits Film Screening: The Future of Native Americans of Little Neck, Queens,” begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be followed be a Q-and-A session.
The film, released in 2009, follows the Barron family, who are members of the Matinecock and Montaukett tribes. The documentary highlights their struggles with the city of New York after their family cemetery was removed to build a road in the 1930s. The artifacts and burial items mysteriously went missing and their land was snatched by the government for back taxes.
“This film is to show people who they are, what happened in their lives, and the future of the American Indians in Little Neck,” the museum said in a release.
The screening is free, but a reservation is required. For more information, visit queenshistoricalsociety.org. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3mTdYDf.
