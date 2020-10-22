Whitestone’s in the Halloween spirit.
A creepy, yet formidable display of decorations has taken over the outside of a home on the corner of 150th Street and 18th Avenue.
Visitors are invited to walk the perimeter of the property and inspect the various pieces that make up the haunted house — a graveyard on the grass, a zombie pirate ship on its corner and various ghosts and ghouls peering from every crevice. Some characters may be familiar, like Sally and Jack Skellington from “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” above center.
The real show begins each night at 7 p.m. when the lights and automatronic displays are turned on.
— Katherine Donlevy
