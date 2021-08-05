The 111th Precinct celebrated its National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the Douglaston Plaza Shopping Center’s parking lot.
The evening was filled with barbecues, games and fun.
The annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships was suspended citywide last year because of the pandemic.
Aiden, left, was one of the many young gentlemen to choose a Spiderman design from the face-painting station, while Olivia, above center, showed off how low she could limbo.
Players raced to be the first to bring the game master whatever he asked for, including three left shoes and an out-of-state driver’s license, during a game of “What’s in your wallet?”
The community also took time to thank the officers for their contributions to the neighborhood during the pandemic.
“While many of us were home quarantining, safe in our house, every day you were going to the precinct in a congregant setting. Every day you were going out and interacting with the public and you put yourself at risk and also your loved ones at risk, but it was something you did for our community and we appreciate that sacrifice,” said Assemblymember Ed Braunstein, above right, as he and City Councilmember Paul Vallone each presented Capt. John Portalatin, the 111th’s commander, with citations.
— by Katherine Donlevy
