109th Precinct reports crime spike

“So, the big question on everyone’s mind, I’m sure, you read it in the papers — What’s going on with crime? How is the criminal justice reform?” Deputy Inspector Keith Shine, commanding officer of the 109th Precinct began at the Feb. 12 community council meeting. “From the 109’s perspective, we have seen an increase.”

Shine stated that since the beginning of the new year, the Downtown Flushing, East Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Malba, Whitestone, Beechhurst and Bay Terrace areas have seen a collective 12 percent increase, which amounts to about 25 to 30 additional crimes, when compared to the same time frame in 2019.

Although he referenced the bail reform laws that went into effect at the beginning of the year, Shine never stated whether he believes they are responsible for the city-wide increase in crime.

“There’s three areas we’ve seen increases — robberies, burglaries and grand larcenies,” said Shine.

Since Jan. 1, the precinct has recorded 35 robberies, 52 burglaries and 90 grand larcenies. The total incidents of index crime — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and auto theft — between Jan. 28 and Feb. 18 of 2020 are 14.8 percent higher than the same time frame in 2019.

“There are increases in property crimes, which is something that we do have a lot of here in this precinct,” said Shine. “Electronic devices are the primary things that these guys are looking for.”

Shine stated that the majority of crimes are occurring in Downtown Flushing in the evening hours as it generally becomes darker, and the incidents appear to be random in nature.

Referencing to one case that had recently occurred, Shine described how a man followed a woman into her building from the street, told her he had a gun and took her property.

“I don’t like any robberies, but I don’t like that he followed her in from the street,” Shine said as he passed around a photograph of the perpetrator. “It’s a great picture. They did a great job of getting the video. Now we just need some help, as always, from the community in helping us bring this bad guy to justice.”

Shine also said that commercial businesses, especially in Downtown Flushing, have become a target for burglaries, but officers are attentive to the issue — the night before the council meeting two 109 plainclothes officers apprehended two burglars who were wanted for, and later admitted to, six prior incidents. The officers are looking for a third suspect who worked with the two apprehended men, and expect to find him within the next few days.

“Lastly grand larceny of autos, stolen cars. There’s probably nothing more frustrating than coming out in the morning and your car’s not there,” Shine said. The 109th Precinct experienced 14 incidents of stolen property from vehicles or of the vehicle itself since Jan. 1.

“One thing you can do ... don’t leave your valuables in the cars and don’t leave key fobs in the cars,” Shine advised the council.