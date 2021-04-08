Calling all park lovers: The Kissena Corridor Park ball fields are getting $2.7 million for a makeover, and everyone gets a say on how to spend it.
A public scoping meeting is scheduled for April 15 at 6 p.m. It will be conducted virtually.
City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) announced that nearly $3 million has been allocated to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Kissena Corridor Park’s Underhill Avenue baseball fields as part of the fiscal year 2021 Council-approved budget.
The project will fix poor drainage and uneven playing surfaces on the ball fields located at the corner of Utopia Parkway between Underhill and Peck avenues.
“The ballfields in this section of Kissena Corridor Park have long suffered from pockmarked grass and flooding issues. Nevertheless, the fields are frequently used by our community due to a lack of other options,” Koo said in a statement.
The ball fields have been a staple of the community for decades, but no one is quite sure exactly how old they are — the city Parks Department does not have a record of when the diamonds were originally constructed, a spokesperson told the Chronicle.
“Our goal for next week’s community visioning session is to gather feedback that will help shape the future of this site,” press officer Charisse Hill said in an email. “We intend to incorporate the community’s vision into Kissena Corridor Park Ballfield’s re-design to revitalize the existing ballfield to better serve the surrounding communities.”
At the meeting, the public is encouraged to weigh in on what specific problems and solutions they would like to see addressed prior to construction.
The public visioning meeting marks the beginning of the design phase of the project, which is projected to last between 12 and 18 months.
To register for the Zoom meeting, visit nyc.gov/parks/input.
