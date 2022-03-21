Shots were fired at a group of teenagers’ car as they rode along 38th Avenue and 209th Street in Bayside early Saturday morning, the New York Police Department reported. One passenger suffered a gunshot wound to the torso; he was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian, Queens and as of Monday was in stable condition.
According to Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, the group of teens, at least one of whom is from Nassau County, were looking for parking near an AirBnB party at approximately 2:50 a.m. when a group of four to six individuals began firing rounds at their car. An arrest has not been made in the incident, nor is the shooter’s motive known; the investigation is ongoing. Portalatin added that the NYPD is still looking for video footage of the shooters fleeing the scene.
The NYPD’s 111th Precinct, which includes Bayside, has long been considered one of the safest — if not the safest, alongside the 112th — precincts in Queens or even the city. Saturday morning’s occurrence is the 111th’s first shooting incident this year; the injured passenger is its first shooting victim.
“The police are on top of it, we’re taking it very seriously, and we’re doing everything we can to avoid these incidents in the future,” Portalatin said.
