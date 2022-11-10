North Queens Community High School went into lockdown Thursday afternoon after a teenager was shot dead near 77th Road and Main Street.
Police responded to a report of an 18-year-old male shot at 3:12 p.m. The NYPD press office said that a teenager was shot in the torso four times, and that he had been taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. It is not yet known whether the victim is a student at the Kew Gardens Hills school.
Meanwhile, according to the Citizen app, North Queens Community High School went into a shelter-in-place.
Two suspects have since been taken into custody, the NYPD said.
The school lifted the lockdown just before 4 p.m., according to Citizen.
The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE
This story was updated to reflect the victim's death and the number of times he was shot. His age was also corrected.
