It’s often said that the only constant in life is change, and the age-old saying was proven true once again in 2019. And as always, the landscape of Queens changed with new developments popping up throughout the borough. Here, we take a look back at the stories that shaped this corner of the borough

July

Comments made by Community Board 7 member Kim Ohanian, in which she said pedestrians deserve to get run over, were made public, and sparked outrage from transit activists calling for her removal. Ohanian, who made the comments at a May civic meeting, still sits on the board.

Whitestone resident John McHugh, a D-Day veteran and active volunteer in the Dwarf Giraffee Athletic League, died on July 21 at 95 years of age. CB 7 members had pushed for 156th Street between Cryders Lane and 14th Avenue to be co-named in his honor before his death, but city law states an honoree must be deceased. It’s expected the co-naming will be easily passed in the near future.

Work started on accessibility improvements to sections of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, such as revamped entrances at 111th Street between 53rd and 56th avenues, new sidewalks and wider pedestrian routes. The project is expected to finish in spring 2020.

Plans for a seven-story, 93-unit apartment building were filed with the city Department of Buildings for 188-11 Hillside Ave.

August

Jewish and Sikh officials hailed Gov. Cuomo for signing a bill into law to prohibit workplace discrimination based on religious garb, such as beards, turbans and yarmalukes.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer said the United States Tennis Association failed to report $31 million in revenue from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and called on the organization to pay its share to the taxpayers.

Whitestone civic leaders praised a pilot program that rerouted air traffic away from parts of Queens by 50 percent, and called for the initiative to be made permanent.

Borough President Melinda Katz won the Democratic primary for Queens district attorney by 60 votes, effectively sparking a new race to fill her current seat. Potential candidates include Councilmembers Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, and Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Ron Kim (D-Flushing)

Parts of Willets Point were finally resurfaced by the city after years of advocacy.

September

For years, city residents had been issued violations for sidewalk damage created by city trees. But in September, de Blasio and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) announced the city would take responsibility for the damage from now on.

A proposed 30,000-square-foot mega-liquor store in College Point was criticized by mom-and-pop shop owners and area lawmakers, though it was later reported that many legislators originally supported the proposal before they came out in opposition.

Bayside High School officials called on the city to restore $3 million in cuts to the high-performing institution, with many saying the school was being punished for its own success. The reason for the shortfall, many said, was the city’s Fair Student Funding Program, which gives less money to schools that perform well and more to struggling ones.

City officials announced the College Point homeless shelter, at 127-03 20 Ave., would be for women only, allaying some fears about single men being placed in the building located near five neighborhood schools.

October

The Georgetown Mews Owners Corp. celebrated the installation of a 1,550,000-watt solar energy system in South Flushing, one of the largest in New York and the biggest residential project the state granted incentives for. The solar energy system is expected to save Georgetown Mews $400,000 per year in energy costs.

The City Council approved a controversial plan to shutter the jails on Rikers Island, and replace them with four borough-based institutions. Queens’ location would be at the former House of Detention in Kew Gardens near the Briarwood border.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said parts of Willets Points could be used for temporary Citi Field parking, as the baseball stadium’s lots would have to be used as staging areas during the proposed construction of an AirTrain linking LaGuardia Airport to the area.

November

Katz won the general election for district attorney, easily defeating challenger Joe Murray. The borough president garnered 75 percent of the vote against the Republican candidate.

The middle of November saw Katz and city Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver break symbolic ground on the New York State Pavilion preservation project, a plan that had been in the works since September 2015. The Flushing Meadows Corona Park structure was created for the 1964-1965 World’s Fair and includes the Tent of Tomorrow, three observation towers and the Theaterama, which is now the Queens Theatre.

Whitestone’s Utopia Parkway and 16th Avenue intersection was co-named “Madeline Sershen Way” after the teen who was struck and killed by a vehicle over a year earlier.

Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) announced Wednesday, Nov. 20, that the stormwater outfall pipe at MacNeil Park Cove will be extended 200 feet beyond the shoreline in order to terminate its threat to the new College Point oyster population and surrounding marine life.

The 107th Precinct saw 45 grand larceny cases during the month of November. Although the number of cases decreased as the month progressed, the total is higher than in November 2018, which recorded 37.

December

The long-awaited Linden Place extension has been in the works since 2008, and the city’s Economic Development Corp. projects its completion for summer 2022. Phase two, the installation of a free-flowing U-turn at the Linden Place-Whitestone Bridge Service Road intersection, wrapped up in the fall, and the EDC hopes to begin phase three, extending Linden Place from 23rd Avenue to 20th Avenue, in summer 2020.

The Fund for the City of New York recognized and rewarded seven science, technology, engineering and mathematics public school teachers throughout the five boroughs, and two were from north and northeast Queens schools. Lisa San Martin of Queens School of Inquiry in Flushing and Robin Norwich of Bayside High School were honored with the Sloan Award for their outstanding excellence in educating and their respective programs were awarded $2,500 in funding.

The Flushing Willets Point Corona Local Development Corp. submitted proposals to the Department of City Planning to redevelop a 29-acre stretch of waterfront industrial property and surrounding land in Downtown Flushing into nine community, residential and commercial buildings by 2025.

Katherine Donlevy contributed to this story.