The Holy Trinity Youth Group of Whitestone and the Shield Institute teamed up for a sports day last weekend.
The Oct. 9 event marked a return to normal for many of the Shield Institute individuals, all of whom are adults with special needs and have spent the last 17 months in isolation from Covid-19.
The sports day consisted of kickball, baseball and more.
The Holy Trinity Youth Group had been hosting several special events throughout the year for the past three years for its Shield Institute friends, but was forced to suspend them during the pandemic. The Saturday day of play was the first time the two groups saw one another since before the virus arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.