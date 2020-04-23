Like other restaurants across the city, Fillmore’s Tavern of Fresh Meadows closed its doors to dine-in service, but owner Adam Tortora used the opportunity to turn the space into a makeshift supermarket so neighbors no longer have to worry about withstanding long lines and large crowds to obtain necessary supplies.
“[We resell at cost] stuff we get from our suppliers: milk, eggs, canned goods. Anything that saves someone a trip to the supermarket,” Tortora told the Chronicle April 21, stating that the idea sprang to mind after he witnessed grocery stores lines himself and heard complaints that neighbors were risking crowded conditions for items that would wind up no longer being in stock. “It’s been successful ... I’ve been asking people to call up — if they need something I’ll try to get it for them. We post what we have and we encourage people to stop by.”
Additionally, Tortora and his staff teamed up with other local groups to deliver meals to essential workers. Funds allocated from his GoFundMe page — titled Fillmore’s Bringing Meals to Essential Workers — are used to cook meals for frontline workers across multiple disciplines, including police precincts, fire houses, Queens Central Command and hospitals across the city
“I started hearing about how difficult it was for hospital employees, even police precincts, to get their meals,” Tortora said. “Options are very limited — restaurants are closed ... There are also hospitals who shut down their cafeterias and turned them into coronavirus patient units, so they can’t even get food where they work.”
As of April 21, the GoFundMe page had reached $6,170 of its $8,500 goal.
“For us it’s been nice because it’s all been small donations from customers and friends. There’s no corporate donations,” he said. “It’s great to see the neighborhood come out and support. People want to help but there are not many ways to help when you’re being told to stay home. This is a way for them to do it.”
Some of the hospitals that have benefited from Tortora’s generosity are Long Island Jewish Medical Center and New York Presbyterian-Queens, which Tortora says were chosen based on neighbor, friend, customer and employee suggestions.
“Because of where we are and the type of business we are, we have a lot of people who work in hospitals come through our doors. Old workers, old customers — it’s been word of mouth,” he explained.
The best part of running a makeshift marketplace and food donation service in addition to daily takeout operations is that Tortora is able to continue to provide his employees work through an uncertain time.
“It’s been very tough, but were getting better. I hope this doesn’t go on long enough that we get great at it,” Tortora joked. “My main goal is to keep everyone working, and we’ve done that. I haven’t had to lay anyone off.”
