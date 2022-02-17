Though Community Board 7’s Feb. 14 meeting touched on a variety of issues, the evening was dominated by the discussion of accessory dwelling units during public participation.
Several other Queens community boards, including CB 8 and CB 11, recently have moved to formally oppose several pieces of state legislation that would ease limitations on building ADUs.
While those in favor argue that allowing for ADUs would help ease the city’s housing shortage and homelessness crisis, those opposed argue that the legislation’s ability to supersede local zoning laws is unfair and that adding housing would disrupt their quality of life.
Speaking on behalf of the Auburndale Improvement Association, Henry Euler, who also sits on CB 11, encouraged CB 7 to formally come out against the legislation.
“If these proposals go through, our communities will be negatively impacted forever,” he said. “Single-family zones will be gone in our space, and the impact will be felt in other low-density zoned areas, as well.”
Community District 7 residents and board members alike seemed receptive to Euler’s concerns.
“If you really get down to it, it’s really an attempt to destroy the quality of life that so many people have worked so hard for,” First Vice Chair Chuck Apelian said. “Rather than attacking the problem head-on properly, as far as what needs to be done for homelessness and affordable housing, the attempt is instead to rip down those that have worked so hard to achieve something and enjoy that type of life.”
Resident Maurice Pinzon found himself at odds with the majority; he found the objections to ADUs “ironic,” in light of the board’s vehement disapproval of having transitional housing in Flushing, as CB 7 discussed at its January meeting.
“We heard a lot of people in opposition to the shelter who said, ‘Oh, we need affordable housing, we need affordable housing, forget the shelter, we should be building affordable housing.’ And the point is that in residential areas, the communities are always going to be opposed to zoning, they’re always going to be opposed to something like this proposal,” he said. “What you have is basically, in essence, saying, ‘It’s not our problem, if these families are homeless.’ You’re really not providing any community-wide solution.”
CB 7’s next meeting is on March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.