Nearly every morning for more than 30 years, a group of Flushing residents has met at the Queens Botanical Garden to practice tai chi in a quiet, serene outdoor space so they can focus on improving their strength and flexibility.
Now, the club — which is collectively known as the Queens Botanical Garden Tai Chi Group — is returning the favor: Its members recently collected funds amongst themselves in order to donate a $5,000 check to the Botanical Garden. The money will be used to help support the Garden’s daily operations.
“We are so touched to receive this very generous support from the Tai Chi Group,” Evie Hantzopoulos, QBG’s executive director, said in a prepared statement. “It’s an honor to host them every day at the Garden, which is a safe and beautiful space for so many.”
Above, the members of the group pose for a photo with Hantzopoulos, who is at the bottom right.
— Sophie Krichevsky
