Supermarket could replace Stop&Shop

Another supermarket may soon replace the Little Neck Stop&Shop, which officially shut its doors last week.
JMart, which has a store in Downtown Flushing’s New World Mall and another in Brooklyn, is looking into taking over the 249-26 Northern Blvd. building.
Tony Avella, the Democratic nominee for City Councils District 19, made the announcement Oct. 17. He said representatives from the JMart Group reached out to him to let him know they are in contract to purchase the property and establish a new supermarket.
JMart did not want to provide comment to the Chronicle on the potential purchase, but Avella’s campaign confirmed that discussions are ongoing. A timeline for when JMart could move into the Little Neck store could not be established.
“Following a face to face meeting this week, I have a commitment from the Jmart Group that once they finalize the purchase they will work with me to discuss their supermarket plans and I will ensure that the local civic association, community board and other elected officials are included,” Avella said in a Sunday statement.
Stop&Shop shut down operations Oct. 14 after the location was “identified as underperforming relative to financial expectations,” according to a corporation spokesperson.
The closest other supermarkets are the H-Mart in Great Neck, the Food Bazaar in Douglaston and the Stop & Shop in Bayside, which are 0.6, 1.5 and 3.3 miles from the Little Neck store, respectively.
