Fresh off a re-election win, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) promises to prioritize working families and union members in his next term by joining the newly formed Labor Caucus as a co-chair.
“I think the biggest problem our country faces is that the middle class is disappearing,” he told the Chronicle Nov. 28, three days after he announced his intentions to join the caucus. “We’ve created tremendous wealth in America but the people’s wealth has only gone up less than 20 percent.”
The House caucus was formed Nov. 13 by Reps. Donald Norcross (D-NJ) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) in response to Joe Biden’s presidential win. The union workers-turned politicians said they were confident the incoming Democratic administration would reprioritize working families on the legislative agenda.
Suozzi had been considering forming a middle class-focused caucus of his own, but merged with his colleagues upon hearing their intentions to form the Labor Caucus, which also absorbed the existing Labor and Working Families Caucus.
Though Suozzi is not a union worker himself, his grandfather was a member of IBEW 30 for 50 years and worked on jobs that included changing the lights on the Empire State Building. The American dream that enabled William Holmes to find work, own a home and put his family through school is no longer attainable for working-class families, Suozzi said.
“We need to figure out how people who go to work every day — who work 40 or 50 hours a week and who only get a couple weeks vacation every year — how they can make enough money so they can live the basic American dream,” he said. “It’s not some complicated idea. It’s very simple: If you’re willing to work hard, you should make enough money so you can afford to buy a house, educate your children, have health insurance and retire without being scared. That’s it, very simple.”
Suozzi’s responsibilities include outreach to the different types of union organizations throughout the country.
“They’re all very different, but they have the same goals. Finding a common message and a common goal is my job,” he said.
The committee formation was encouraged by Biden’s campaign platform as a union protector and incentivizer. “We’re his perfect partner,” Suozzi said.
At just a couple days old, the Labor Caucus had penned a Nov. 17 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urging the chambers to pass a package of worker’s rights legislation. The National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 includes bills that would establish new initiatives to expand Apprenticeship Hubs and award grants to create programs that serve racial minorities, women, long-term unemployed individuals and people from impoverished census tracts. It was passed in the House three days later and sits in the Senate.
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) and Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.) will also serve as co-chairs alongside Suozzi, Pocan and Norcross.
