Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) will host a ribbon cutting at his new Queens district office April 25.
The new office is located at 242-09 Northern Blvd. in Douglaston. It is half a mile west of the previous office, which was less than half a mile from the Queens-Nassau border.
The new office came at the request of Queens constituents, who asked for increased accessibility. It occupies a larger space in an easily accessible first-floor storefront on Northern Boulevard, his office said.
The Sunday ribbon cutting will take place at 1 p.m. and will be attended by elected officials and community leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.