Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi is considering a bid for his old seat against Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) in 2024, according to a CNBC report Thursday. Suozzi, Santos’ immediate predecessor, ceded the seat when he ran for governor last year.
Suozzi has spoken with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-Brooklyn) and New York Democratic Committee Chair Jay Jacobs about the possibility, CNBC said. Jacobs noted, however, that he did “not think he’s made his mind up by any means.”
Asked by CNBC, an unnamed advisor for the former lawmaker said, “[Suozzi] is open to it, but nothing is going to happen unless Santos leaves office and there is a special election, or possibly 2024.”
The CNBC report further says Suozzi has begun meeting with wealthy donors, including some in the real estate industry.
When the Chronicle asked for confirmation that Suozzi is considering a run and has been speaking with donors, an advisor to the former congressman said there was nothing to add to the CNBC report, but that he had not been speaking with donors.
The potential bid comes months after The New York Times’ bombshell report regarding Santos’ fabricated resume and questionable finances. He has since been the subject of national scrutiny, prompting calls to resign on both sides of the aisle and investigations by the House Ethics Committee and the Federal Elections Commission. The Department of Justice in January asked the FEC to halt its probe as prosecutors carry out its own. Meanwhile, the New York Post reported Saturday that Santos is expected to officially announce his re-election campaign Monday in Washington, DC.
