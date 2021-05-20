While other students may dread the experience, one Hollis Hills boy is ecstatic to be spending his summer studying.
Hassan Sheikh will join an academic and career-oriented development experience located not too far from home: the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM. The science technology engineering and math program is taking place at St. John’s University in Jamaica.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of Envision by WorldStrides’ programs aimed at immersing students in their interests beyond the classroom.
Sheikh originally planned to attend the 2020 program until the pandemic intervened. He transferred into the 2021 cirriculum, which is equipped with new Covid-19-safe protocols.
Sheikh was proudly nominated by his teachers for the program. He is very active in his school and external theater programs where he has performed various roles over the years and excels in all aspects of the curriculum. He is deeply interested in the forensic sciences including psychology, mystery and sciences related to problem solving.
In addition to academic, Sheikh enjoys swimming, karate, travel and the park.
Most importantly, Sheikh is looking forward to gaining the hands-on multidimensional experience that the forum provides.
