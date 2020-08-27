State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), second from left, and Bayside Business Association President Ed Probst, center, visited the small businesses on Bell Boulevard on Aug. 25 to discuss the hardships they’re enduring during the pandemic.
According to Liu’s office, many of the Bayside merchants along the commercial strip have reported up to a 70 percent decline in sales in the last six months. Several bills in the state Legislature seek to ease the business owners financial burdens, including S8125A sponsored by state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), which would suspend rent payments for certain residential tenants and small business commercial tenants, and certain mortgage payments for 90 days following the effective date of the act.
At the event, Liu and the BBA distributed packages that consisted of masks and promotional items from local businesses.
