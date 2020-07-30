A woman was walking down a set of stairs inside the Flushing Main Street 7 subway station on the evening of July 13 when she was assaulted.
The perpetrator grabbed the victim’s buttocks at around 8:30 p.m. before fleeing the station in an unknown direction. He was described as approximately 25 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 in height and wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a white shirt, purple sweatpants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
