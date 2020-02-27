The state Senate is sponsoring a state-wide Earth Day Poster Celebration in an effort to recognize and honor the day, as well as encourage awareness of environmental issues.
“It is important to enhance environmental literacy of elementary school students,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside). “The Earth Day program will be an effective way to educate young generation about the importance of protecting the environment. I hope many children in my district to participate to this program and show their creativity.”
Schools with children in grades kindergarten through six are encouraged to participate by submitting their work to nysenate.gov/senators/john-c-liu by April 20. Posters will be displayed online and participants will receive a certificate.
The theme is: REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE. Students are encouraged to be creative in their project and to convey a deep commitment to making the environment a better place. The goal is to educate students about the importance of recycling so that they will imagine new solutions to the problem of waste.
